(Video) Fernando Torres provides wonderful throwback after scoring for Liverpool Legends

The Legends matches always provide Liverpool fans with plenty of nostalgia as former players return to Anfield for the charity fixture, and Fernando Torres treated us to a brilliant throwback this afternoon.

The 40-year-old scored the concluding goal in the Reds’ 4-2 win over their Ajax counterparts, netting in front of the Kop, a sentence we’d become very accustomed to reading during his three-and-a-half years with the club.

As if that in itself wasn’t enough of a throwback, he marked his strike by replicating his traditional knee slide celebration with arms extended in acclaim, a familiar sight at this venue between August 2007 and January 2011.

All Torres was missing to really complete the sense of nostalgia was the long blond hair and the headband!

You can view El Nino’s celebration below, via @nunez99_ on X: