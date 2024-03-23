(Video) Gregory Vignal rushes to hug Sven-Goran Eriksson in celebrating goal for LFC Legends

Gregory Vignal had only one thing on his mind after scoring for Liverpool Legends in their match against Ajax this afternoon.

The Frenchman pulled a goal back for the home side at Anfield early in the second half to make the score 1-2, finishing with a rocket of a shot into the bottom corner of the visitors’ net.

He then raced to the touchline to envelop Sven-Goran Eriksson in a heartfelt embrace, with the Swede taking charge of the LFC Legends today after being given the chance to fulfil a lifelong dream of managing the Reds, in the wake of his terminal cancer diagnosis in January.

It was a fantastic gesture from Vignal, whose goal sparked a comeback which’d eventually see Liverpool winning 4-2, with Djibril Cisse, Nabil El Zhar and Fernando Torres also netting for the men in red.

You can see the clip of the French defender hugging Eriksson below, via @empireofthekop on X:

