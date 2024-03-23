Exclusive: Gregory Vignal on ‘unbelievable’ feeling of scoring in front of the Kop for LFC Legends

Gregory Vignal has reflected on the ‘unbelievable’ feeling of scoring in front of the Kop for Liverpool Legends in their 4-2 win over Ajax on Saturday.

The Frenchman netted his team’s first goal of the afternoon, and it ignited a storming second-half comeback from 2-0 down.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, the 42-year-old was delighted to find the net at Anfield and play his part in the fundraising fixture, with proceeds from the game going toward the tremendous work of the LFC Foundation.

Vignal said: “Great, superb, unbelievable. It’s a great feeling to score in front of the Kop for a good cause.”

The defender was introduced earlier than expected, having come into the game as a substitute for Fabio Aurelio, who unfortunately saw his involvement prematurely ended by injury.

The Frenchman didn’t have any update on the 44-year-old after the match, but is hopeful that the Brazilian full-back ‘is not too bad’.

That enforced substitution was indicative of a game in which the Liverpool players’ competitive instinct was clear to be seen in how they disputed some of the refereeing decisions today.

Vignal cited one foul which was given against him that he didn’t think was correct, insisting that he ‘played the ball’ as he protested in vain with his knees on the ground.

The 42-year-old signed off by highlighting the Reds’ determination to end the game with victory, irrespective of it not being a competitive fixture.

He stated: “We are winners. It’s always good to win. That’s why we are playing. It doesn’t matter if it’s a charity game, a friendly game. There is no friendly game for us! We are Liverpool so we have to win.”

