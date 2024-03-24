Where are they now: Arthur Melo’s playing career hits major turbulence yet again

Arthur Melo’s Liverpool career sadly disappointed following a last-minute decision from the club to bring him on loan.

The Juventus man featured only once for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the 2022/23 season, playing 13 minutes of a 4-1 defeat to Napoli in Naples.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Brazilian’s playing career has hit some further turbulence.

What’s the state of play at Fiorentina?

Thankfully, the 27-year-old hasn’t encountered anywhere near the same level of injury misfortune as he did at Anfield. The midfielder has featured 36 times for the Serie A outfit, registering five goal contributions this term.

Arthur Melo in action for Fiorentina – (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

It’s a rather strange situation, it has to be said, given that Arthur appears to have rejuvenated his playing career with the Viola.

We truly wish him the best in his return to Juventus at the end of the season. Hopefully, he’ll get to continue his upward trajectory wherever he lands in the summer.

