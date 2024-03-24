Club will be ‘powerless’ to stop Liverpool taking their ‘outstanding’ manager; release clause is tiny

Sporting Lisbon would be left ‘powerless’ to prevent Liverpool’s advance for their highly-regarded manager Ruben Amorim this summer.

The 39-year-old is understood to have a release clause in his contract worth around £8.6m.

“It is understood that Amorim, whose preferred formation is 3-4-3, has a release clause worth close to £8.6million written into his Sporting contract, meaning that his current employers would be left powerless if Liverpool or one of his other suitors set their sights on landing him,” as was reported on GIVEMESPORT. “Amorim, who has been described as ‘outstanding’ by Portuguese football writer Tom Kundert, would experience the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career if he is provided with the challenge of following in Klopp’s footsteps in the coming months.”

The former Benfica footballer is one of several names being considered by the Anfield hierarchy following Richard Hughes‘ appointment as sporting director.

Alonso is the leading candidate

The priority, at this point in time, would appear to be Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso.

That should be far from surprising for a number of factors – not least of the Bundesliga outfit’s remarkable push for a first league title in its history.

Even more remarkable is the fact that it’s hardly a closely fought title race either, with Leverkusen holding a 10-point lead over Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarian outfit.

That said, with the Munich-based side also in contention for Alonso’s services and the possibility of a role with Madrid hanging in the air, we must at least partially brace ourselves for the possibility of failure.

Liverpool’s search will be thorough

Even should we fail to land our former midfielder, fan anxiety levels must be controlled.

The process of finding a new manager will be incredibly meticulous and data-led to ensure we end up with a head coach worthy of picking up the reins.

This may require a more significant degree of faith on our part than some may be prepared to offer.

Given that anyone after Klopp will be considered a downgrade (at least at first), however, some patience is warranted.

