Forget Xabi Alonso: 39-y/o coach is more ‘highly-regarded’ by Hughes & Edwards than Liverpool fans realise

Liverpool’s admiration for Ruben Amorim may be deeper than most fans of the club realise.

GIVEMESPORT now reports that both Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes hold the Sporting Lisbon coach in high regard.

“He has attracted more admiring glances from Anfield than has been widely reported after enjoying a successful spell in the Sporting hot-seat,” Dean Jones and Danny Rust wrote.

The 39-year-old is believed to be relatively high up on the club’s managerial shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp along with Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool’s next manager: Could Ruben Amorim secure the role?

We’re so wedded to the idea of Alonso being the next man to take over the Anfield reins it can be difficult to imagine any other.

The reality remains, of course, that there’s a distinct possibility it might not be our former midfielder greeting journalists in his opening presser as Liverpool manager.

The 42-year-old is very much appreciated by both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The former of which he’s rumoured to be willing to wait for around in Leverkusen until Carlo Ancelotti’s contract expires in 2026.

Whether we should be taking such claims with anything more than a pinch of salt, of course, remains to be seen.

Amorim wouldn’t be a disappointment

You could understand supporters feeling at least slightly disheartened should we miss out on Alonso.

Not just because of romantic ties to his old club. There’s also his current status as one of the leading young coaches in European football to consider.

That’s not to suggest we shouldn’t also be excited about a man three years his junior.

Amorim’s coaching CV may not sparkle as brightly as Alonso’s but his accomplishments in Portuguese football shouldn’t be downplayed.

The former Braga head coach has already completed a double in the Primeira Liga and is on course to lift another title with Sporting this term.

