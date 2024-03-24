Harvey Elliott drops big hint over his Liverpool future after Klopp’s exit

Harvey Elliott has heavily hinted at his desire to continue with Liverpool beyond Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

The former Fulham academy prospect spoke of his greed for more silverware with the club.

“I want to keep winning trophies with this team. Both individually and collectively we are never content with what we have, we always want more,” the 20-year-old told lifestyle outlet SWM.

“I have a hunger for greatness. I hope the dedication, desire and motivation to do the small things well, will take me a long way in my career.

“Call it greedy, but I want to achieve more and experience everything this game has to offer, especially when it comes to trophies with this club.”

It’s perhaps no surprise, of course, coming from a boyhood Red who has been shown much in the way of trust at one of the biggest outfits in the footballing world.

Harvey Elliott is a huge talent

It’s perhaps sometimes forgotten just how exciting a talent our No.19 is.

At 20 years of age, Elliott’s potential is almost frightening. Especially so when you take into account how pivotal he is in this Liverpool squad.

Since his debut in 2019 (aged 16), the attacking midfielder has already amassed 107 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He’s some talent, and whoever follows in our German tactician’s footsteps must ensure they nurture him moving forward.

Oh, and don’t forget about the likes of Conor Bradley, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns, and plenty of others in the process!

