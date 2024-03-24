Next Liverpool manager: Edwards & Hughes just took search ‘up a notch’ as ideal Alonso alternative eyed

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are now understood to have taken Liverpool’s search for a new manager ‘up a notch’ in recent days.

GIVEMESPORT reports that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has been ‘earmarked’ as a potential alternative to Xabi Alonso.

“GMS sources understand that Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi have been earmarked as good alternatives to Alonso, with the latter’s experience in the Premier League meaning that he is known inside-out in terms of his character and philosophy,” Dean Jones and Danny Rust wrote.

This certainly tracks with our new sporting director’s tastes in managerial candidates ranging back to his time on the south coast.

Hughes has long admired De Zerbi

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Hughes had wanted the former Shakhtar boss to come in in 2022. The Seagulls, however, beat the Scot to the punch.

The Liverpool decision-maker and longtime friend Michael Edwards, of course, will need to determine whether the 44-year-old is the right fit to replace Jurgen Klopp.

A move to the red half of Merseyside would represent a significant leap for De Zerbi. That’s even whilst bearing in mind Brighton’s remarkable rise in recent years.

The good news is the same can be said still of the likes of Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim who will be his closest competition. It’ll be intriguing to see which of the trio, or any other candidate, wins out in Hughes and Co’s minds.

At the moment, it’s far too early to call.

