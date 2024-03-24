Liverpool’s next five Premier League games compared to Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool will have been bitterly disappointed to be reduced to just the two remaining competitions after a 4-3 defeat in the FA Cup to Manchester United.

Still, with the nature of the prizes on offer, the Reds should feel massively motivated going into the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

The Merseysiders’ next five league games, for instance, present a superb opportunity to lay down a marker at the business end of the campaign.

Liverpool’s next five league games

From March 31 – April 21, we’re set to face Brighton (H), Sheffield United (H), Manchester United (A), Crystal Palace (H), and Fulham (A).

Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls have proven tricky operators in recent years, though the one fixture that draws the eye is the trip to Old Trafford in April.

Perhaps it’s merely just the hurt talking but that’s the one game Liverpool must throw all their energy into, particularly after such a frustrating defeat in the FA Cup.

It’s an opportunity for revenge and to rack up points in a game our rivals will hope to see present a banana skin to our title charge.

Arsenal’s next five league games

The Gunners currently top the table but a lot can change in the space of a week.

First up? A trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City before Luton Town (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), and Wolves (A).

A comparatively trickier set of fixtures, one might argue, with Aston Villa fighting to hold onto their top four spot, not to mention Luton Town being on the cusp of slipping back into the relegation zone.

The big one, of course, is the trip to Manchester at the end of March, which could see top spot swing back in our favour.

Manchester City’s next five league games

The incumbent league champions host Arsenal at the end of March before taking on Aston Villa (H), Crystal Palace (A), Luton Town (H), and Brighton (A).

The Sky Blues could hand control of the title race back to Liverpool should they defeat Mikel Arteta’s men at the Etihad on March 31.

Otherwise, it’s a relatively similar run to the North London-based outfit for difficulty in what could prove to be one of the closest-fought title races in Premier League history.

