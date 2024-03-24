Liverpool now decide one Klopp successor will only be ‘an outside option’

Julian Nagelsmann is not understood to be anything other than ‘an outside option’ for the Liverpool manager’s role.

The former Bayern Munich head coach is currently leading Germany’s preparations ahead of the European Championship this summer.

“Although Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with the Reds’ hot-seat ahead of bossing Germany on home soil at Euro 2024, GMS sources have been informed that the hierarchy are not viewing him as anything more than an outside option at this stage of the proceedings,” as was reported on GIVEMESPORT.

This is set to be Jurgen Klopp’s final season with the Reds following in what will have been a trophy-laden nine-year spell in Merseyside.

Julian Nagelsmann is a top coach but not at the top of our list

From what we gather here at Empire of the Kop, Nagelsmann is appreciated though hardly in the top three of our managerial shortlist.

The 36-year-old’s star rose quickly following an impressive spell with RB Leipzig. However, the challenge of managing the biggest club in Germany – and the tall demands that come with it – proved too much.

Whether that would prove to be the same case with a club of Liverpool’s size and stature is anyone’s guess.

Though the combined options of Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Amorim and Xabi Alonso potentially available this summer probably means we’ll head in a different direction.

That’s no slight on Nagelsmann, of course, who will have his hands full anyway with Germany’s Euros campaign.

