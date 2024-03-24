Liverpool’s ‘outstanding’ 20-year-old seriously impressed int’l media with what he did on Friday

Northern Ireland are very much looking to the future and younger legs as they secured a 1-1 draw with Euros 2024-bound Romania.

Conor Bradley was described as taking his ‘outstanding form’ for Liverpool into the national side in their international friendly draw.

“Bradley is the joint link between the comparison between Klopp’s refreshed Liverpool and O’Neill’s youthful side,” BBC Sport NI’s Andy Gray reported.

“He has carried his outstanding form for the Anfield side into his international set-up.

“He linked up well with Charles, Hume and Isaac Price – another 20-year-old – and O’Neill was quick to praise his young players.”

Jamie Reid (29) registered his first goal for Michael O’Neill’s side and was the oldest player to feature in an otherwise revamped Green and White Army outfit.

Conor Bradley is the future of Liverpool Football Club

How blessed are we to have two remarkable right-backs in Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold?

The presence of the two fullbacks will present an intriguing conundrum for the next manager to walk in through the doors of the AXA training centre.

Our Scouse Academy graduate has long been linked with a move higher up the pitch. Calls have become increasingly fervent since his successful moulding into an inverted fullback.

In fairness, it’s a potential switch that would see Bradley offered more regular minutes, though that shouldn’t necessarily be the sole motivator.

