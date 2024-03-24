Newcastle ‘eager to interview’ Liverpool managerial candidate if they sack Eddie Howe

Liverpool could encounter some competition for Ruben Amorim’s signature this summer.

Both Newcastle United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 39-year-old, should they need to replace their respective managers.

“Liverpool could face competition from Premier League rivals for Amorim as GIVEMESPORT was recently told that the Portuguese tactician is on a shortlist of options put together by Chelsea to potentially replace Mauricio Pochettino in the Stamford Bridge dugout,” as was reported in GIVEMESPORT.

“Newcastle United would also be eager to interview the 39-year-old if they opt to part company with Eddie Howe after he has struggled to match last season’s achievements, which involved ending the Magpies’ lengthy wait for Champions League action and reaching the Carabao Cup final.”

The Merseysiders are understood to hold the Portuguese coach in higher regard than some may realise.

Next Liverpool manager: Chelsea and Newcastle competition easier than Bayern

With the greatest of respect to both the Blues and Magpies, we would argue Liverpool would have an easier time of convincing Amorim to avoid the pair than of convincing Xabi Alonso to give Bayern a miss.

The situations at either outfit just simply aren’t anywhere near as promising as they are at Anfield.

A summer of heavy spending in midfield has breathed new life into this side on the pitch. Off the pitch, we couldn’t possibly be in better health after the return of Michael Edwards and the addition of Richard Hughes.

Everything a new manager could possibly want – barring. perhaps, unlimited resources – will be present after Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

