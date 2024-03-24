(Photo) What Virgil van Dijk posted on Instagram shows how far two Liverpool players have come

Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson (the Scot in particular) have both come a long way since their meetings in the Scottish Premiership.

Nothing evidences this more, perhaps, than the Dutchman’s Instagram story post following the pair’s involvement in the Netherlands’ 4-0 thrashing of Scotland on Friday.

Our No.4’s post depicts the pair during their days playing for Celtic and Dundee United respectively.

Who would have thought they’d both be playing for Liverpool Football Club and have won it all?

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk’s Instagram account: