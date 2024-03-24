What Edwards and Hughes are now thinking about Xabi Alonso is telling

Xabi Alonso is understood to be a priority for Liverpool Football Club, though his signing will depend largely on one factor.

Both Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will reportedly only bring the Spaniard on board ‘if they are convinced that his desire is to succeed Klopp’.

This comes amid heavy interest from competing outfit Bayern Munich ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s departure this summer.

“Although Alonso has been pinpointed as the Reds’ primary target, having led Leverkusen to within touching distance of the Bundesliga title, they will only hand him the reins if they are convinced that his desire is to succeed Klopp and not head elsewhere amid interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid,” Dean Jones and Danny Rust reported for GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will join his compatriot on the market, though is expected to enjoy a planned sabbatical.

Alonso has to be 100% committed to Liverpool

You can’t blame Edwards and Co. for being put off if they feel that our former midfielder isn’t totally enthralled by the idea of being the next manager of Liverpool.

In fairness, you can understand why given the ludicrous resources that will be inherited.

Compare it to the situation Klopp had to work with back in 2015 – it’s night and day!

Our next manager is getting a young, hungry and world-class starting-XI, plus a golden age of Academy talent and top operators behind the scenes.

If that doesn’t excite a prospective managerial candidate, he’s not the right choice for us.

