What German media is now saying about Xabi Alonso’s next club

Xabi Alonso may be the favourite for the Liverpool job as things currently stand, but German media can’t be said to share that feeling.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, for instance, has made clear that the 42-year-old is more likely to join Bayern Munich than the Reds if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

“Clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid want to sign him. But, again, our clear information: If he would leave Leverkusen in the summer, he would join Bayern Munich and not Liverpool,” the reporter said.

The Spaniard’s side currently tops the Bundesliga after 26 games played, with 10 points separating them from the incumbent champions.

Xabi could also sign for Real Madrid

Christian Falk shared one rumour in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside, with Real Madrid reportedly on Alonso’s mind for 2026: “There is now a rumour: Alonso is staying in Leverkusen to become Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026.”

The BILD reporter noted earlier: “Xabi Alonso remains silent about his future. Fewer and fewer believe that it will be Liverpool FC. FC Bayern is also still waiting for a signal from Alonso. Leverkusen officials remain adamant that Alonso will continue to be their coach next season.”

So there isn’t a great deal of faith from German media in our former midfielder making a fairytale return to Anfield in the summer.

That’s not entirely surprising, of course, given the desire to retain talent in the Bundesliga.

For now, though, we’d be inclined to take such updates with a pinch of salt. Xabi, after all, will have given absolutely nothing away so far.

