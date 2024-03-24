(Video) Watch what Robertson and Gakpo did after Netherlands thrashed Scotland

Cody Gakpo proved instrumental in the Netherlands’ friendly meeting with Scotland in the international break.

The Dutchman registered two assists (including one for former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum) as the hosts thrashed Andy Robertson and Co. 4-0.

All was more than amicable after the 90 minutes between the pair, of course, with the two Reds spotted swapping shirts inside the stadium.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the KNVB’s official channel (via @404NUNEZ):

