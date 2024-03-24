What Fabrizio Romano’s sources are saying about Florian Wirtz and Liverpool

Florian Wirtz’s remarkable form for Bayer Leverkusen will have raised alarm bells across Europe’s top leagues.

Liverpool, certainly, are known to be admirers of the German international who has been instrumental in Xabi Alonso’s bid to bring silverware home to Die Werkself fans.

Fabrizio Romano, however, now reports that the player believes his best option is to stay put ‘for one more year, at least’ amid links with the Reds.

“Florian Wirtz has spoken about his future, suggesting that for now his plan is to remain at Bayer Leverkusen, and that’s my understanding as well – his full focus on Leverkusen and on the Euros,” the CaughtOffside columnist wrote. “There are currently no negotiations and sources close to the player believe the best option is to stay at Leverkusen for one more year, at least. Then never say never in football, but it’s very quiet so far.”

The 20-year-old has already amassed 28 goal contributions in 36 games (across all competitions) for the Bundesliga challengers this term.

Florian Wirtz could stay put for at least another season

The midfielder’s future at Leverkusen seems intricately tied to that of his manager.

Christian Falk reported for CaughtOffside back in February: “Florian Wirtz (20) is Alonso’s key player. He has complete freedom under his coach. For Wirtz it is clear: If Alonso stays, he will stay beyond 2024. But if Alonso goes to Liverpool in the summer, Wirtz could follow him.”

An intriguing scenario for Liverpool fans potentially should our old midfielder opt to take over the reins from Jurgen Klopp!

Whether we’d be prepared to commit an astronomical fee to securing Wirtz’s services, of course, remains to be seen.

We certainly have other priorities to tend to in the market, but it makes for an exciting link worth keeping an eye on.

