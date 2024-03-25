Not Alonso: Bayern insider confirms ‘contact’ with 44-y/o manager Liverpool & Hughes admire

Christian Falk has confirmed on X that Max Eberl has had contact with Roberto De Zerbi over the manager’s role at Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are engaging in talks with various candidates in the event that Xabi Alonso rejects their proposal.

True✅ Max Eberl, Head of Sport @FCBayern, hat contact to Roberto de Zerbi (44) @OfficialBHAFC

❇️ Xabi Alonso is still Number 1 on the List of FC Bayern

❇️ Bayern are Talking at the Moment to candidates on their List if Alonso doesn‘t want to come @SPORTBILD @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 25, 2024

Liverpool are also considered admirers of the Brighton and Hove Albion boss, with Richard Hughes having previously attempted to engage his services for Bournemouth.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Kyle Walker blown away by Liverpool player’s improvement after critics ‘come at him’

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano has been saying about Liverpool and Manu Kone amid reported Arsenal interest

Xabi Alonso to Bayern isn’t close

Despite claims from Florian Plettenberg that our former midfielder is destined for Bayern should he leave Leverkusen in the summer – it seems such an eventuality is far off from being realised.

That’s not to suggest it’s an impossible eventuality, of course, though we will remain competitive for the 42-year-old’s signature for the time being.

The big question that remains is where Alonso’s head is at whilst some of Europe’s top clubs clamour for his services.

Could the prospect of managing Real Madrid in 2026, when Carlo Ancelotti’s contract expires, also be of interest?

Only time will tell on that front.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!