Next Liverpool manager: Jayden Danns hints how LFC squad would feel about Lijnders replacing Klopp

Pep Lijnders has already confirmed that the plan is to step away from Liverpool Football Club once Jurgen Klopp calls time on his Anfield career.

The Dutchman will join the likes of Vitor Matos and Pete Krawietz in departing the club.

That said, Jayden Danns’ complimentary words on the assistant manager perhaps indicate that this may not be the wisest decision.

“So, yeah, every time you speak with him it’s meaningful and his biggest message is probably to just work hard and even Pep [Lijnders], he has been a big influence in me as well and his message was to work hard and do the same thing as well,” the Academy graduate told liverpoolfc.com.

The appointment of Richard Hughes as the Reds’ next sporting director has kicked off the official search for a new head coach.

Next Liverpool manager: Could Pep Lijnders be the right fit?

Football isn’t littered with tales of assistant coaches going on to take their clubs to new heights.

Liverpool, of course, does bear a very rich history in this regard thanks to the mythical Boot Room Boys; an inner sanctum that once boasted Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Ronnie Moran, Kenny Dalglish and Roy Evans.

Times have since changed to a significant degree, but could lessons be learned?

Lijnders is rightly credited with some of the tactical innovations that have shaped Liverpool’s evolution under Jurgen Klopp.

That said it would be a huge gamble to entrust him with the future of this squad. A bigger gamble, perhaps, than handing over the reins to ex-Red Xabi Alonso.

Judging by comments from members of the current squad, including Danns, we may be missing a trick here.

