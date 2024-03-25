Jayden Danns drops ‘mental’ claim about 24-y/o Liverpool player fans will love

Jayden Danns has admitted it’s ‘mental’ to be around Ibrahima Konate in the first-team at Liverpool.

The Englishman admitted he’s still a little overawed looking at the former RB Leipzig centre-half.

“To be fair, all of them have been brilliant to me. I mean, they’ve been really welcoming, but I’d say Ibou [Konate] has probably been the biggest one,” the 18-year-old told the club’s official website.

“He’s so bubbly as a character, you can’t describe him as a personality, you go up there and he is like: ‘Dannsy!’

“It’s mental, to be honest, and I’m looking at him still thinking he’s like a film character because I’ve watched him all these years! When he’s putting his arm around you, you just feel at home.”

The forward has enjoyed an impressive start to life as a Red. He was voted the player of the match with his goalscoring performance against Southampton in the FA Cup in late February.

Liverpool deserve credit for youth set-up

No matter who Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards opt to bring in as the next manager of Liverpool, they will inherit a world-class structure.

The first-team squad is young, extremely talented and supported by a class of remarkable young talent from the Academy.

Whilst the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Vitor Matos have to be credited with ensuring pathways to the first-team, the roles of the likes of Alex Inglethorpe, Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson can’t be forgotten.

