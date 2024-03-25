(Video) Sven-Goran Eriksson struggled to hold back tears during YNWA prior to LFC Legends match

Sven-Goran Eriksson was granted his lifelong dream of managing Liverpool in the Legends match at Anfield on Saturday, and it was a hugely emotional day for the 76-year-old.

After the former England coach revealed in January that he had ‘at best’ a year to live upon being diagnosed with terminal cancer, there was a huge clamour for him to be invited to take charge of the Reds for the annual charity fixture, and the club duly took the public opinion on board.

As ever at the L4 venue, the teams were met with a booming rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone as they lined up on the pitch prior to kick-off, and the passion with which it was sung clearly got to Eriksson, who struggled to hold back tears during the anthem, as seen in the latest edition of LFC’s Inside Anfield series.

The 76-year-old had the pleasure of seeing Liverpool come from behind to defeat their Ajax counterparts 4-2, and it was truly wonderful to see him being so warmly received and supported by everyone in attendance on Saturday.

You can view the clip of Eriksson during YNWA below (from 10:15), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: