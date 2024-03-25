‘I can guarantee’: Fabrizio Romano drops afternoon update on Xabi Alonso

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Xabi Alonso remains focused only on his immediate future with Bayer Leverkusen.

The German outfit have a 10-point lead on incumbent champions Bayern Munich at the top of the table and are in contention for the Europa League and DFB Pokal.

“What Alonso wants is to win three titles, so at the moment I can guarantee Xabi Alonso is really only focused on that,” the Italian told CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast.

“My information is that around November/December, Xabi Alonso started to consider some opportunities. The interest from Bayern was already there, then someone at Liverpool already knew about the possibility of Jurgen Klopp leaving so they started enquiring about how the contract and release clause of Xabi Alonso works, when it will be possible to activate the clause.

“Around November/December, there were some contacts to understand the situation but then from December to now the situation completely changed in Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen understood they had the biggest chance to win this league… also in Europa League and domestic cup they are doing very well. The idea at Bayer Leverkusen is to keep going and it’s the same for Xabi Alonso. They don’t want any distractions.

“So this is why in terms of timing that I don’t think March and probably beginning of April, it’s not going to be easy to discuss directly with Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen as Alonso is under contract and there is no specific clause for this summer.”

Liverpool and the Bavarians are understood to be the leading candidates for the 42-year-old’s signature as things currently stand.

Whoever shows the most respect may win out

It’s important to remember here that a forceful approach for the former Spanish international may not be the most advisable approach.

As Romano has clearly laid out, Leverkusen and the manager himself want no distractions in what could prove to be a potentially historic campaign for the side dubbed ‘Neverkusen’ in their native Germany.

As such, seeing increased reports around Alonso allegedly wanting a switch to Munich shouldn’t necessarily fill Liverpool fans with dread.

Though it is, perhaps, more an indication of the Bayern media machine at work to attract one of the most promising coaching talents in Europe.

Either way, such interference won’t be appreciated by decision-makers at Leverkusen, which can only bode well for our hopes of signing our former midfielder.

