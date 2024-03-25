The 5 fixtures which could define Liverpool’s pursuit of the 2023/24 Premier League title

We’re now approaching the final 10 gameweeks of the Premier League season, and only goal difference is keeping Liverpool off the top of the table behind Arsenal, with both clubs a single point ahead of Manchester City.

“I guess the final match of the season and the fight among Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal will be one of the most fascinating within the last 5 years,” maintains one of our sports experts.

Here are five matches which could make or break Liverpool’s title challenge in 2023/24:

Brighton (H), 31 March

Liverpool resume their Premier League campaign this coming Sunday with a home clash against Brighton, who are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the Reds.

Each of those has come under the stewardship of Roberto De Zerbi, who’s being touted as one of the leading contenders to replace Klopp at Anfield in the summer, thus providing a very intriguing subplot.

With Man City and Arsenal facing each other later that day, this match offers LFC an ideal opportunity to surge to the summit with a win and potentially take charge of the title race should the other contenders draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Man United (A), 7 April

Revenge will be on the minds of Klopp and Liverpool as they visit Old Trafford again, just three weeks on from their agonising FA Cup exit at the hands of their biggest rivals earlier this month.

The Reds will also have a score to settle with Erik ten Hag’s side from the goalless draw at Anfield just before Christmas, when the visitors somehow escaped with a 0-0 draw despite LFC taking 34 shots.

City have taken maximum points off their neighbours this term – we can’t afford to drop any more against the Red Devils. We owe them one!

Everton (A), 24 April

The Merseyside derby was originally scheduled for the weekend of 16/17 March, but FA Cup duty for the Reds means that the Goodison Park trip has now been deferred to late April.

It falls slap bang in the middle of two other away fixtures in the Premier League (Fulham and West Ham), with three trips for Klopp’s side in the space of 144 hours, just after they return from Italy for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Atalanta.

Despite Everton’s brushes with relegation over the past couple of years, Liverpool have only won at the home of their local rivals once since the end of 2016.

Tottenham (H), 4 May

Spurs came to Anfield at the same juncture (matchday 36) two years ago and left with a 1-1 draw which ultimately proved very costly for Liverpool, who ended the season one point short of champions Man City.

Reds fans may be fearful of history repeating itself in early May, while there’ll also be a score to settle after the controversy from Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The last Merseyside meeting of these teams in April 2023 produced seven goals and a stoppage time Diogo Jota winner, so it’s a head-to-head which doesn’t lack for drama.

Aston Villa (A), 11 May

A week later, Liverpool could be involved in another game which may be pivotal not just in the title race, but also the hunt for Champions League football.

Villa have 10 wins out of 14 on their own patch in the top flight so far this season, so this promises to be one of the Reds’ toughest fixtures during the run-in.

There’s also a firm possibility that it’ll pit together two teams who’ve just come off the back of a European semi-final, with LFC favourites to win the Europa League and Unai Emery’s side sure to fancy their chances in the Conference League.

