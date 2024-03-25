Not Alonso: One Liverpool managerial candidate ‘scored high on internal data tests’

Ruben Amorim’s hopes of becoming Liverpool’s next manager may have been handed a boost.

The Portuguese finds himself in a race to the finish line alongside other leading candidates in Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.

What may, perhaps, differentiate him from his competitors, however, is his performance in the Reds’ internal data tests.

“Amorim has been described by those close to him as a ‘master communicator’ and it is believed he scored high on internal data tests led by Liverpool’s head of research Will Spearman,” Lewis Steele wrote for the Daily Mail.

Data will drive our managerial hunt

Don’t let that sentence scare you. Ultimately, it’s worth bearing in mind that some of Liverpool’s best business has been completed with the aid of data.

Why shouldn’t it inform our managerial hunt?

Of course, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Amorim will be significantly ahead (if at all) of the pack.

There is also still the matter of a £25m release clause to reportedly pay Sporting Lisbon should we present the opportunity to the 39-year-old.

Though, if we’re absolutely wedded to the idea of the Portuguese manager being the best option to succeed Klopp, it’s a pittance to guarantee the stability of the club moving forward.

