Top 5 Players From Liverpool Who Excelled In The MLS

Liverpool is one of the most popular football clubs in the world and, where English football is concerned, one of the most historic. The Reds have been around since 1892 and have produced some of the best players the sport has ever known.

The likes of Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard are some of the most recognisable names in football, and they became era-defining legends at Anfield.

With numerous footballers leaving Europe for the MLS in the United States towards the twilight of their careers, several Liverpool players have made the switch to the American top flight.

Here are five of the best.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard, or Stevie G as he’s affectionately known, is one of the most famous midfielders to ever represent Liverpool and England. He debuted for the first team in 1998 and went on to play 17 seasons with the Reds, whom he captained for 12 years.

Now the manager of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq, the 43-year-old was known for his passing and scoring ability, as well as his excellent leadership. While he was never able to win the Premier League with LFC, he did help them to win the Champions League, two FA Cups, and three League Cups.

He left the club in 2015 having made 710 appearances, moving to LA Galaxy. His stay in California comprised just 39 games, but he contributed five goals and 15 assists before leaving to pursue a career in management.

READ MORE: (Video) Caoimhin Kelleher casually sent £43m maestro on a wild goose chase during Ireland clash

Djimi Traore

Traore was part of the Liverpool team which won the Champions League in 2005, and he played a major role in their triumph in Istanbul that year, although some best remember him for a shocking own goal which saw the Reds eliminated from the FA Cup by Burnley earlier that year.

The Malian made 141 appearances for Liverpool before his departure in 2006. He played for several other clubs before joining Seattle Sounders in 2013, with one of his most memorable performances seeing him produce an incredible volleyed goal from 30 yards in a CONCACAF Champions League fixture.

He subsequently became the team’s assistant manager before leaving in 2021. He’s now a coach with the Right To Dream Academy in Ghana.

Xherdan Shaqiri

The Swiss attacker joined Liverpool in 2018 after spells at Basel, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Stoke City. He made 45 appearances for the Reds, netting seven goals, before he was released upon the end of his contract after three years.

Shaqiri agreed to a deal with French club Lyon but things went sour after just four months. He moved to the MLS in 2022, joining Chicago Fire, where he still plies his trade.

They are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference after four games of the 2024 MLS season, with Charlotte FC breathing down their necks in 11th place. This could make things interesting for sports betting in North Carolina when they face off on May 15.

READ MORE: Ex-Sky presenter claims to have Alonso ‘information’ which could have Liverpool fans rejoicing

Robbie Keane

Keane left Tottenham Hotspur for Liverpool in 2008 following a successful spell which saw him score 80 goals for the north London outfit.

in tandem with Fernando Torres, the goalscoring burden lay on his shoulders, with expectations high after his £19m move. Unfortunately, he was not able to replicate his Spurs form on Merseyside and he returned to his previous club after just six months.

The Irishman joined LA Galaxy in 2011 after spells at West Ham and Celtic. He had quite an enjoyable time in the States as he registered a whopping 105 goals in 170 games, winning three MLS Cups while earning MLS MVP and MLS Cup MVP honors.

He returned to England for a short loan spell with Aston Villa in 2016 before moving to Indian Super League side ATK. He’s now the manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

Roy Evans

The Liverpool legend also played in the United States, though not in the MLS.

Evans, who joined the Reds in 1963 and spent almost his entire career with them, played 19 games for Philadelphia Atoms in the North American Soccer League in the summer of 1973, scoring twice.

“We ended up winning the league and becoming the first rookie team to win a national championship in the USA in any sport,” he told LFChistory.net.

Evans went on to become Liverpool manager in 1994, holding the reins until 1998, when a co-management experiment alongside the late Gerard Houllier didn’t last and the Frenchman was duly left in sole charge.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!