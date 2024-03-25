(Video) Journalist claims Liverpool could appoint 44y/o who ‘ticks more boxes’ than Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso remains the preferred option of many Liverpool supporters to take over from Jurgen Klopp than Anfield, although one journalist has championed an alternative who ‘ticks more boxes’ for the Reds than the Spaniard.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Mark Ogden made the case for Roberto De Zerbi, with a graphic on the programme citing the Brighton boss as joint-fourth favourite to replace the 56-year-old in L4.

The journalist stated: “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Roberto De Zerbi. I think De Zerbi ticks more boxes for Liverpool than Alonso does, apart from the fact that Alonso is a club legend… I think De Zerbi is a really good shout for Liverpool, even though he’s probably second favourite right now behind Xabi Alonso.”

The Italian has done a fine job at the Amex Stadium, building upon the good work of predecessor Graham Potter by qualifying the Seagulls for Europe for the first time in their history and guiding them to the last 16 of the Europa League.

There’s a school of thought that the 44-year-old’s bombastic touchline nature and style of play is more aligned to Klopp and Liverpool than Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen, although it’s impossible to ignore the Spaniard’s exceptional performance in his current post.

His side still haven’t lost a single game all season and look set to win the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title in style, ending the 11-year monopoly of Bayern Munich, while his status as a former Reds player also helps to make him a hugely popular option.

Alonso is certainly the outstanding candidate at the moment, although there are far worse alternatives than De Zerbi.

You can view Ogden’s comments below (from 1:26), via ESPN UK on YouTube: