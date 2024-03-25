Ex-Sky presenter claims to have Alonso ‘information’ which could have Liverpool fans rejoicing

Richard Keys has claimed to have heard ‘information’ that Xabi Alonso has ‘decided’ on his next club amid ongoing links with the Liverpool manager’s job.

The Bayer Leverkusen boss has been a leading contender to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, despite claims from some reporters that Michael Edwards could spring a ‘surprise’ with the eventual appointment.

However, writing in his eponymous blog, the former Sky Sports presenter declared that the 42-year-old has made up his mind and wants to succeed the German, with Bayern Munich also vying for his services.

Segueing from discussing Gareth Southgate’s recent links with Manchester United, Keys stated: “I was laughed out of court at the back end of last year when I said they should go and get Alonso – agree a deal with his ‘people’ and guarantee him five years to get it right.

“My critics said ‘No. What’s he done? It’s too soon’. Really? Well 3 months on it’s not too soon for Liverpool to have got him to agree to become their next manager.

“As I always say when I share news like this – these big deals can always go wrong. There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool. If I’m a Liverpool fan – that excites me.”

Amid the quantity (and indeed variety) of reports regarding Alonso’s future, it remains a guessing game as to how likely it is that he’ll be Liverpool’s next manager. For instance, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has recently said that the Spaniard is more likely to take the Bayern job than the Anfield one.

However, if Keys’ ‘information’ is indeed accurate, and the 42-year-old has opted for a return to Merseyside, that news could have Reds fans rejoicing.

We’re sure you’re well aware by now of the former midfielder’s incredible exploits at Leverkusen, and the ultimate irony is that he could potentially sign off from the club by leading them to Europa League glory at his future employers’ expense, should the two sides meet in the final in a few weeks’ time.

It could take another while yet for definitive clarity on Alonso’s next move – indeed, that’s if he leaves the BayArena at all this year – but we remain positive that the lure of coming back to the club where he won his first Champions League crown will be too difficult to resist.

