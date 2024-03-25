What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid

Liverpool appear to be remaining coy over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future on Merseyside.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Real Madrid are keeping a watching brief on the fullback with contract talks yet to open between player and club.

“Now, it is also true, from what I am told that Real Madrid have a concrete interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on The Debrief podcast.

“They are monitoring his situation. At the moment there is no direct contact with his agent or with the player because it is still too early. So Real Madrid are closely following the situation.

“Let’s see the next steps. At the moment, from what I am hearing, there is no concrete negotiation between Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold. That is why Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

Romano went on to add: “I think in next weeks, April, May, it will be important to understand if the new structure at Liverpool, with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, will move to offer a new deal to Trent Alexander-Arnold and how this conversation will go.”

The vice skipper had been enjoying a productive campaign before picking up a knee injury, registering 12 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘I can guarantee’: Fabrizio Romano drops afternoon update on Xabi Alonso

READ MORE: Jayden Danns drops ‘mental’ claim about 24-y/o Liverpool player fans will love

Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely sign a new contract

Delays in organising contract talks with key players in the squad are more than understandable.

Don’t forget we only recently secured the return of former sporting director Michael Edwards (as CEO of Football) along with now sporting director Richard Hughes.

With those key roles officially boxed off, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some headway made in the coming months – perhaps after a Jurgen Klopp successor is secured.

Let’s not be silly over the matter of Trent’s future at Anfield. He’s our vice captain and a genuinely generational talent – what set of decision-makers on earth would willingly sacrifice a player of his quality?

If we were Madrid, we’d keep looking.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!