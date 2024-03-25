Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool are ‘scouting’ midfield monster with 16 goal contributions

Liverpool have been reportedly scouting Teun Koopmeiners ahead of the summer window.

Fabrizio Romano now claims, however, that the Reds are not considered the favourites to land his signature amid interest from Juventus.

“Juventus are the favourites to sign Teun Koopmeiners as he has been their top target for a long time, they want him and the relationship with Atalanta is very good,” the Guardian reporter told CaughtOffside.

“Liverpool have been scouting him but again, a lot will depend on the decision on who will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager – it’s too early to mention Liverpool’s plans without a decision on the manager.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be in the market chiefly for defensive reinforcements. Bolstering the forward line, particularly in the possible event of Mo Salah’s departure, would be the next priority.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Liverpool now decide one Klopp successor will only be ‘an outside option’

READ MORE: Newcastle ‘eager to interview’ Liverpool managerial candidate if they sack Eddie Howe

Liverpool will get a look up close

Having since drawn Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, we’re due to get a closer look at the versatile midfielder.

The 26-year-old has been prolific from the middle of the park this term, amassing 16 goal contributions in 34 games.

It’s worth bearing in mind Koopmeiners’ age, of course, given our recruitment team’s preference to bring in signings under 25.

A quality showing against us in Europe, of course, could twig a few brows in the data department ahead of the summer.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!