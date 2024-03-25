Salah could be overtaken as Liverpool’s best-paid player as Edwards pushes for big in-house coup

Mo Salah could potentially be surpassed as Liverpool’s highest earner as part of a priority plan for Michael Edwards at Anfield.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the Reds are confident of tying down Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new contract and, amid reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, are prepared to make him the club’s best-paid player.

Securing the 25-year-old’s future is understood to be a priority for Edwards and newly-installed sporting director Richard Hughes, and the vice-captain is believed to be ready and willing to renew his commitment to his boyhood team.

Liverpool ‘intend to accelerate talks in the coming weeks’ and are hoping for the situation to be resolved before Euro 2024 gets underway in mid-June.

If LFC are to make Trent the club’s highest earner, they’ll need to almost double his current wage of £180,000 per week, with Salah currently the Reds’ best-paid player on £350,000 weekly (Capology).

It’d represent an enormous show of faith in Trent to give him a pay packet eclipsing the 31-year-old’s, but the vice-captain has proven his importance to the team for several years now, growing into an increasingly influential figure over the past year in particular since his positional switch.

The reported interest from LaLiga could also be the prompt that’s needed for the Anfield hierarchy to get the ball rolling on renewing a deal which is currently set to expire in 15 months’ time, just like the Egyptian’s contract, as well as Virgil van Dijk’s (Transfermarkt).

If Liverpool are successful in securing fresh terms for Trent before the Euros, it’d enable him to go into the tournament without any speculation hanging over him and provide Reds fans with considerable reassurance that he won’t be using the finals in Germany to put himself in the shop window.

With an apparent eagerness from both club and player to continue their alliance, we should hopefully see the 25-year-old penning a megabucks new deal before long!

