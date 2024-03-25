‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool stalwart’s future ‘up in the air’ months after public statement

Virgil van Dijk’s future at Liverpool remains ‘up in the air’ amid a shuffling of the decks behind the scenes.

The Merseysiders appointed Richard Hughes as their next sporting director, whose first priority will be helping identify a potential successor for Jurgen Klopp.

“Van Dijk was quite coy on his future and then had to correct and say, ‘I wasn’t saying that I’m definitely going to leave!’ but that’s up in the air,” Ben Jacobs spoke on CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast.

The Dutch skipper’s (described as unbelievable by Neil Mellor on LFCTV) current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, along with fellow key stars in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano is now hearing about Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid

READ MORE: ‘I can guarantee’: Fabrizio Romano drops afternoon update on Xabi Alonso

What will a new manager think?

The prospect of earning a substantial sum from an interested suitor for our Egyptian King could tempt many a manager ahead of the summer window.

It’s a very different scenario for our No.4, however, whose career in the English top-flight may hold more longevity than that of his attacking teammate.

A fitting captain for Liverpool Football Club and, arguably, at least, the leading centre-back in England, it would seem the height of insanity not to persuade Van Dijk to extend his stay at Anfield.

In our view, at least!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!#