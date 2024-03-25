Kyle Walker blown away by Liverpool player’s improvement after critics ‘come at him’

Kyle Walker has praised Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities, arguing his international teammate has ‘improved massively’.

The Liverpool Academy graduate has come under heavy fire in recent years for his perceived inability to defend.

“I think people come at him for defending. But people can come at me for my crossing. Let’s just say that. I don’t think anyone’s going to really have the finished article. I think he’s improved massively on his defending, I think it comes with age as well,” the England international spoke on Vibe with Five.

It’s perhaps partly prompted calls from the likes of Gary Lineker to push the 25-year-old into the midfield permanently.

Is the midfield made for Trent?

There are myriad questions to be posed regarding the consequences of pushing our No.66 into the midfield spaces.

For one, what does it mean for Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister? Will Trent become our de facto No.6? Operate in a double pivot with our Argentine World Cup winner? Take over our No.8’s spot as the dominant creator on the right-hand side?

Shifting the right-back higher up the pitch could, dare we say it, have potentially damaging consequences.

Beyond Mo Salah’s contract future, it’s perhaps the biggest challenge facing a new Liverpool boss.

