What Fabrizio Romano has been saying about Liverpool and Manu Kone amid reported Arsenal interest

Fabrizio Romano has cast some doubt on the reports linking Arsenal with a move for Manu Kone.

The Gladbach star was on Liverpool’s shortlist last summer, though it remains to be seen how interest may develop at the end of the season.

“We know Arsenal have been linked with some big names in midfield in recent times, and it could be one to watch for the summer,” the Italian told CaughtOffside.

“I’ve mentioned before that Douglas Luiz is a player they really like, while they’re also well informed on Amadou Onana. The latest name being mentioned in the press is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

“While the other players mentioned have been appreciated by Arsenal for some time, I’m not aware of anything concrete with Kone for now.

“For sure, Kone could be an interesting one to follow in the summer in general as he was on the list of PSG and Liverpool one year ago, but I’m not sure it’s a name on Arsenal’s list right now.”

The 22-year-old’s contract is currently set to expire in 2026.

What do the stats say about Manu Kone?

The central midfielder has been ever-present in this Gladbach side since a knee injury ruled him out of the club’s opening four Bundesliga games.

There are just the four goal contributions to the Frenchman’s name in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Where Kone excels is in carrying possession up the pitch and beating his man, with FBref ranking him in the 90th and 99th percentiles for progressive carries and successful take-ons respectively.

His effectiveness in playing the ball, however, needs some serious work to thrive in a Premier League midfield. The player ranks in the 26th and 69th percentiles for passes attempted and completed respectively.

