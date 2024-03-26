Liverpool eyeing move for German prodigy; has one thing in common with 3 Reds youngsters – report

Liverpool are reportedly among several high-profile European clubs in the hunt to sign a Germany underage international.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, the Reds are joined by Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan and Juventus in showing an interest in Hertha Berlin youngster Bence Dardai.

The 18-year-old playmaker is the youngest of three brothers currently playing with the capital city club, who are currently mid-table in the German second tier.

If Liverpool were to bring Dardai to Merseyside, it’d build upon a theme which has developed within the youngsters who’ve broken through to the first-team squad this season.

The teenager shares something in common with three other prodigies who’ve featured under Jurgen Klopp recently. Just like Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns, he’s the son of a professional footballer, with father Pal a Hertha stalwart (14 years as a player; now their manager) and an ex-Hungary international.

The 18-year-old has still made only nine senior appearances (Transfermarkt), and given the managerial uncertainty at Anfield from the summer onward, it’s unclear whether the next man in the L4 dugout would plan to utilise him in the Reds’ first team any time soon.

However, he could be an astute pick-up for the long-term, with the possibility of him being signed in the off-season and loaned out for a couple of years to accrue further experience in men’s football before pushing for his place on Merseyside.

Dardai might only be in the embryonic stages of his senior career, but the quantity and magnitude of clubs being linked with him suggests that he’s an outstanding young talent. Also, just like Clark, Koumas and Danns, he need only check in with Dad for invaluable advice on making it at a high level.

