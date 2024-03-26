(Video) Carragher delivers brutal Neville put-down during award acceptance speech

It seems that these days, you can’t mention Jamie Carragher without Gary Neville and that has once again been the case.

As the Scouser accepted the award for Television Show of the Year for Monday Night Football at the Sports Journalists’ Association awards, he had a mention for the former Manchester United defender.

READ MORE: (Video) Danns highlights as he captains England in bullish striking performance

The Sky Sports pundits were not both present and our former No.23 said: “Gary Neville decided not to come as he wasn’t on the shortlist for pundit of the year.”

It was another example as to why they’re such a popular duo!

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Neville via @SkySportsNews on X:

"Gary Neville decided not to come as he wasn't on the shortlist for pundit of the year" 😂 Jamie Carragher accepted the award for Television Show of the Year for Monday Night Football at the Sports Journalists' Association awards 📺 pic.twitter.com/kYxVijTOPH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 26, 2024

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more