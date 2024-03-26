(Video) Clinical Dominik Szoboszlai finish puts Hungary ahead

Dominik Szoboszlai will be looking to pick up another two trophies during the final few months of his debut Liverpool campaign and the Hungarian has been in fine form for his nation this evening.

Hungary are currently 1-0 up against Kosovo in an international friendly (at the time of writing) thanks to a superb finish from our No. 8.

The former RB Leipzig man, who captains his nation, arrived into the box and latched onto the end of a nicely weighted pass from his teammate to slam his side in front.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool in the summer in a deal worth £60m and instantly hit the ground running with a number of stellar performances in the middle of the park.

Injuries stalled his brilliant start on Merseyside but he’s registered seven goals and five assists so far this term (across all competitions).

Let’s hope he and the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad can return back in full health ahead of our Premier League clash with Brighton on Sunday.

Check Szoboszlai’s goal from tonight below via @SportB2yond on X:

