(Video) Conor Bradley scores first Northern Ireland goal with absolute stunner against Scotland

Conor Bradley is currently one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet at Liverpool and it appears the Northern Irishman is also impressing for his nation.

The 20-year-old was named in the starting XI for the Green and White Army’s clash with Scotland at Hampden Park this evening and our full-back opened the scoring with a superb strike just after the half hour mark.

Our No. 84 found himself in the Scotland penalty area pressing Everton’s Nathan Patterson who had possession of the ball.

Bradley’s pressure paid off as he forced Patterson into a poor clearance and regained possession of the ball for his side.

He then drove further into the area to give himself a better angle and unleashed an unstoppable effort past Angus Gunn and into the top corner.

Check the defender’s goal below via @SamuelLFC on X: