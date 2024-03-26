Liverpool fans may be despairing over news that’s been confirmed today for Brighton clash

Liverpool fans may feel a sense of dread going into next Sunday’s clash against Brighton after news which was confirmed today.

The Premier League has named the refereeing appointments for the upcoming weekend’s fixtures, with two names who’ll be on duty for our match potentially striking fear into Reds supporters.

David Coote will be the man in charge at Anfield, with Paul Tierney on VAR. The team of officials is completed by Tim Wood, Mark Scholes (assistant referees), Craig Pawson (fourth official) and Dan Cook (assistant VAR).

Liverpool fans could be despairing at the sight of Coote taking charge of the Brighton game, with the 41-year-old involved in a couple of notorious VAR incidents in the past which went against the Reds.

It was he who failed to recommend a penalty for a clear handball in the penalty area by Martin Odegaard in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal just before Christmas, while he was stood down for a matchday in October 2020 after he oversaw the game at Goodison Park in which Jordan Pickford got off scot-free for inflicting a serious injury on Virgil van Dijk.

As for Tierney, his rap sheet against LFC is extensive – failing to send off Harry Kane for a horror tackle on Andy Robertson (on the same day that Diogo Jota was denied a stonewall spot kick against Tottenham); only a a yellow card against Oliver Skipp for an over-the-top lunge on Luis Diaz last season; two fair goals disallowed in our win away to Burnley on Boxing Day.

He was also the man in the middle when Rodri got away with a blatant handball in Manchester City’s 1-0 win at Everton two years ago, a result which ultimately helped them to pip Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point.

It’s fair to say that both Coote and Tierney have their history when it comes to the Reds. Let’s just hope they’re not the two men dominating the discussion after the match against Brighton next Sunday.

