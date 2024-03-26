‘Terrific manager’ – Ex-Man City ace says it would’ve been ‘a great experience’ to play under Klopp

Sergio Aguero has explained he’s been impressed by what Jurgen Klopp has achieved during his time at Liverpool and has admitted he would’ve liked to have played under the German tactician.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is calling an end to his Reds career in the summer after a wonderful nine year spell on Merseyside which has saw him win every major trophy possible.

He’s already added a second Carabao Cup to his collection this season with Liverpool also in contention for the Premier League and Europa League during the final months of the campaign.

Aguero won five league titles during his time with Manchester City but that hasn’t stopped him from expressing his admiration for Klopp.

“Terrific manager, Klopp has certainly elevated Liverpool, allowing them to become a protagonist of the Premier League in recent years,” Aguero told Stake.com (via Liverpool Echo). “He’s made them more aggressive, more intense in their playing style.

“New players have arrived and Jurgen has managed to adapt them to this offensive mentality. He’ll be sorely missed in the Premier League, but he’s made his choice, and it’s up to us to respect it.

“Any great manager will teach you many valuable things. It would have been a great experience for sure [to play under Klopp].”

The Argentine played under Pep Guardiola for the majority of his time at the Etihad but Aguero’s comments prove just how much respect top class players have for Klopp and what he’s done.

He’s achieved so much success on a much tighter budget compared to the current City boss and it’s going to be hard for anyone to come in and continue the excellent work the German has done at Anfield.

He’s completed some brilliant transfer business down the years at Liverpool and also brought in three quality additions in the summer which means whoever does become our next manager they’ll be inheriting a hungry squad full of quality.

Who knows how much more success we could’ve tasted had Aguero plied his trade in the Premier League in a Liverpool shirt rather than a City one but as the 35-year-old says – Klopp will be seriously missed.

