(Video) Harvey Elliott pulls off the rudest of skills for England U21s against Luxembourg

Harvey Elliott earned more minutes for England’s U21s this evening as they thrashed Luxembourg 7-0 at Bolton Wanderer’s ground.

Our No. 19 played the full 90 minutes as part of a midfield three and while picking up two assists on the night he also decided to show off some of his party tricks during the rout.

The Liverpool man pulled off an outrageous bit of skill to control the ball and then volley the ball ‘rabona’ style out to the right winger.

It just goes to show the confidence that the former Fulham youngster is playing with at the moment.

Let’s hope he can have a strong end to the campaign with Jurgen Klopp’s side in the coming weeks.

Check his skill below via @TheAnfieldBuzz on X: