‘They keep watching me’ – 22y/o loanee says he’s constantly ‘in contact’ with Liverpool

One player who’s currently out on loan from Liverpool has said that Anfield chiefs are ‘in contact’ with him after every match that he plays.

Vitezslav Jaros is in the midst of his fourth temporary spell away from the Reds, this time with Sturm Graz in Austria, where his performances earned him a maiden call-up to Czechia’s senior squad this month.

The 22-year-old told Czech outlet LiveSport that LFC’s goalkeeping coaches maintain a constant dialogue with him and are pleased with his development, saying: “It’s the right step, it opened the door for me to join the national team. Moreover, I’m still in contact with Liverpool. After every match we call the goalkeeper coach. They keep watching me. They say they like it.”

The ‘keeper added that he ‘will see what happens in the summer’ as to whether he’ll remain at Anfield as part of Liverpool’s first-team squad next season or be dispatched on loan again.

Jaros has yet to be given a senior debut by Liverpool, with a handful of call-ups to the substitutes’ bench the closest he’s come to a breakthrough at Anfield (Transfermarkt).

The tremendous form of Caoimhin Kelleher during Alisson Becker’s injury absence means that he’d probably be third choice at best going into next season, unless the Reds were to accept a handsome offer for the Irishman in the summer.

The Cork native is three years older than his Czech counterpart and has had to be very patient for a regular run in the team, so the latter may feel that his chance could eventually come if he continues to impress either on loan or if he’s involved in pre-season with his parent club this year.

With a 40% clean sheet rate and just 0.8 goals conceded per game at Sturm Graz, where he’s also had Europa Conference League exposure (Transfermarkt), Jaros is certainly making the best of his current temporary spell away from Liverpool.

A senior national debut could potentially come against Armenia tonight, and to give the 22-year-old his due, he’s doing everything in his power to try and make a lasting impression on those tasked with making the big decisions at Anfield.

