Liverpool monitoring £65k-p/w destroyer who’s been likened to Milan and Italy legend – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are monitoring a midfielder who’s currently playing for one of their biggest domestic rivals.

Fichajes claimed that the Reds are keeping an eye on Sofyan Amrabat, who’s spending the season on loan at Manchester United from Fiorentina and is set to go back to his parent club once the campaign ends.

LaLiga duo Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also showing an interest in the £65,000-per-week Morocco international, with the former reportedly preparing an offer in the region of €20m (£17.2m).

Amrabat’s stock skyrocketed in the wake of his performances at the 2022 World Cup, when he was the driving force behind his nation’s historic run to the semi-finals.

He was even dubbed ‘the Gennaro Gattuso of Morocco’ by Fabio Capello (Il Messaggero, via GOAL) for his combative performances at the base of midfield, displaying the same steel which was the AC Milan and Italy legend’s trademark during the 2000s.

However, the 27-year-old has struggled to make much of an impact on loan at United, being granted just seven Premier League starts (Transfermarkt) and receiving pelters for a particularly poor display in their FA Cup win at Nottingham Forest a month ago.

Amrabat may have seemed the perfect player for Liverpool this time last year, when Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options were in dire need of a refresh, but the picture is very different now following the additions of Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister, who’ve both impressed in the number 6 position.

Also, the Moroccan hasn’t done much at Old Trafford to suggest that he’d be a roaring success at a club like the Reds whose sights are set on winning the Premier League.

If LFC are to target a defensive midfielder in the summer, we don’t think the 27-year-old would be anywhere near the top of the list.

