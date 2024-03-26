(Video) Worst nightmare: Liverpool stalwart limps off with international injury; could derail title charge

Liverpool fans were dreading the international break ahead of the inevitable injury that would come our way and there’s no surprise to see it’s happened again.

Footage of Andy Robertson limping off the pitch for Scotland will be worrying Jurgen Klopp as much as any supporters at this point.

READ MORE: Ex-Red touts Gareth Southgate to replace Klopp at Liverpool

BBC Sport Scotland reported: ‘Andy Robertson exited the pitch with what appeared to be an ankle injury’, which will be of great concern.

Let’s hope it’s nothing too serious and that we can rely on Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas to fill any possible void left at left-back.

You can watch footage of Robertson courtesy of Viaplay (via @girlfden on X):

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more