(Video) Mac Allister describes moment he will ‘never forget’ that left his Dad crying

Alexis Mac Allister hasn’t been at Liverpool long but has now established himself as a key player in Jurgen Klopp’s side, something which will be a landmark in his career.

Speaking with Liverpool FC, the Argentine was asked if another key moment – winning the World Cup – had actually ‘set in’ yet for him and replied: “No, I don’t think so, I don’t think we’ve realised what we did.

“I think it was the first time I saw my Dad crying – he’s not a soft guy! It’s a moment that I will never forget.”

It’s great to see our No.10 speak so openly and honestly about an achievement that there aren’t many who can match.

Let’s hope that there’s some even greater accolades that can be won for the 25-year-old during his time as a Red too!

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments via @LFC on X:

"It's a moment that I will never forget." 🗣️ Alexis Mac Allister shares his experiences of winning the World Cup with Argentina 🏆🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/kk45lpbIik — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 25, 2024

