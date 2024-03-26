(Video) Mac Allister on what ‘people don’t see’ about teammate who is ‘the best player’

Alexis Mac Allister is a very talented player but he’s being waxing lyrical about a teammate that he clearly has a huge amount of respect for.

Speaking with Liverpool FC, our No.10 discussed the importance of Lionel Messi: “He helps a lot the people that he’s around. Very quiet guy, nice. But when you speak with him, you can see his personality.

“On the pitch, I think, I don’t have to say anything – people can see what he is; for me, the best player in the history.

READ MORE: (Video) Mac Allister describes moment he will ‘never forget’ that left his Dad crying

“At the beginning for me as well, it was like, ‘I’m going to play with Messi, I’m going to train with Messi.’ But then you realise how good he is as a guy. That’s very important as well, maybe people don’t see that.”

Having such close access to a player that many place as the greatest of all time, is clearly a thrill for the former Brighton midfielder.

Although we’re not likely to see the Inter Miami attacker at Anfield again, we can at least always be safe in the knowledge that he won’t forget his meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments on Messi via @LFC on X:

Macca 🤝 Messi Alexis talks us through his relationship with Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/pPIPhcJjPA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 26, 2024

EOTK Close-up with Gregory Vignal: LFC Legends with Eriksson, Klopp’s successor & more