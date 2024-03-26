(Video) The moment Gerrard and Klopp were reunited ahead of Anfield occasion

Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard are two icons of our club and although they never shared any time in the first team together, they have a great bond.

This was on show when the pair were reunited ahead of the legends game at Anfield, with a loving embrace being the perfect illustration of their relationship.

In another time, the Scouser would have been hotly tipped to replace the German as our boss but this doesn’t currently seem to be the case.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Gerrard (from 2:06) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

