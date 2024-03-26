PL boss discusses what transfer business Liverpool could complete after Richard Hughes appointment

When Liverpool look to add to their squad during the summer transfer market Jurgen Klopp will no longer be at the helm.

The German tactician won’t be there but new sporting director Richard Hughes will with him set to begin his role on June 1.

The Scotsman, who currently works at AFC Bournemouth and has done since 2016, has an eye for spotting future stars and there’s hope he can continue to do so on Merseyside.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has been discussing whether he expects Hughes to target any Cherries players when he takes up his new role at Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

“I don’t know what they will do,” he told the Bournemouth Daily Echo (via Liverpool Echo). “I think as long as they meet the requirements the club sets and the offer is good for everyone, this is football.

“I don’t know what is going to happen in the market. It is too early to talk about this. The summer is still far away. We have a lot of things to play for.

“But whenever the market is open. There are always chances for these things to happen, yes.”

Bournemouth are 13th in the Premier League at the moment and have a youthful squad full of energy and hunger.

The Reds have sold a lot of players to the south coast outfit down the years with the likes of Jordon Abe, Brad Smith, Harry Wilson and Dominik Solanke swapping Anfield for the Vitality Stadium.

The latter has registered 17 goals and four assists so far this term (across all competitions) and is the club’s top goalscorer.

Hughes has done a quality job in his current role and he’ll be expected to pull off more impressive business when he joins Liverpool.

He’ll have more money to work with but it remains to be seen whether any Bournemouth players will be on his radar.

