Ex-Red touts Gareth Southgate to replace Klopp at Liverpool

This summer will be filled with speculation around who could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and it’s safe to say many won’t be hoping for Gareth Southgate.

Asked if the England boss should be considered to replace the German though, Glen Johnson stated with Betfred: “If he’s available in the summer, then you’ve got to look at all the options.

“He’s done a brilliant job with England, so there’s no reason why he can’t be successful with a club like Liverpool as he’d be dealing with a similar standard of players.

“You’d need to have the chat because you can’t just dismiss him if he’s available.”

It wasn’t as if the former defender made the claim about asking for the waistcoat-wearing coach to come to Anfield but he certainly didn’t rule the idea out.

After failing to win any silverware during his time in charge of the three lions, our supporters will be hoping for a much higher calibre boss to take over from a legend that currently holds the role.

After overseeing Middlesbrough being relegated from the Premier League, the 53-year-old has somehow made a name for himself with no real managerial success.

The former Chelsea and Portsmouth full-back is clearly a big fan of a man he’s naming a candidate but it’s going to be a far from popular suggestion among those on the Kop.

It’s important not to be too critical of a man asked for an opinion on a certain topic but it’s fair to say this one is very far from the mark.

