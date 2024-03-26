Steve Nicol explains what ‘world class’ Liverpool player’s future ‘depends on’

Steve Nicol believes Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘is not a good defender’ and reckons the future of the Scouser at Liverpool depends on who replaces Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager in the summer.

The 25-year-old has become recognised by many as one of the best full-backs in the world ever since making his Liverpool debut back in 2016 with the immense creativity he offers from the right flank.

With our No. 66 currently sidelined with a knee injury, Academy graduate Conor Bradley has deputised at right back and has blown supporters away with his energetic displays.

Because of the Northern Irishman’s exciting potential, coupled with Alexander-Arnold’s defensive frailties, ex-Red Nicol believes the Anfield-based outfit should consider any big offers they receive for the England international.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is not a good defender,” Nicol said on ESPN (via Liverpool.com). “If Real Madrid were to offer 60, 70, 80 million, when you’ve got a young kid in Conor Bradley, who is a miles better defender but is great going forward… [But he] isn’t in the same class as Trent. So it depends on the next manager, whether it’s a possibility.”

Real Madrid are believed to be showing ‘concrete interest’ in the defender whose current Liverpool deal expires at the end of next season.

Alexander-Arnold, who has previously been labelled as ‘world-class’ by Klopp (via The Guardian), was named vice captain of the Reds in the summer and is a boyhood supporter who’s living his dream.

We can’t see him wanting to move away from the club anytime soon but if he receives a lucrative offer from the La Liga giants then you never know.

John Aldridge has urged new sporting director Richard Hughes to resolve the Scouser’s future to put an end to any speculation.

The full-back’s future at the club may lie in midfield following the emergence of Bradley and we believe whoever replaces our German tactician in the summer will have Trent at the heart of their plans.

