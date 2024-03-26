(Video) Anfield provides Torres a dream send-off on return in a red shirt

Fernando Torres was treated like a hero on his return to Anfield and this was best shown when the Spaniard left the pitch for the Reds.

Our No.9 for the day was substituted off for Jari Litmanen and all corners of our stadium rose to their feet for the 40-year-old.

It’s easy to forget the circumstances in which the current manager of Atletico Madrid Juvenil A left Merseyside and that makes his reception even more poignant.

It’s not often that a player can break our heart and then still receive a reception like he was given, showing the love that we all held for the lad from sunny Spain.

You can watch the reception for Torres (from 15:59) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

